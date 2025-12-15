New Delhi: German luxury carmaker BMW plans to expand its MINI portfolio in India next year to meet rising demand beyond metro cities, according to the company’s President and CEO, Hardeep Singh Brar.

The current MINI lineup in India includes the MINI Cooper, MINI Countryman JCW and MINI Convertible. The company intends to grow its sales network in smaller cities and towns as the brand gains traction outside major urban centres.

“We are looking at a couple of more products under the MINI portfolio next year,” Brar told PTI.

The company will also expand its presence to cities including Jaipur, Lucknow and Ranchi, where it does not currently operate.

“We are present in about nine cities (for MINI). We want to double the number of cities next year so that it has a presence beyond the metro cities. We are now slowly and gradually getting a lot of demand from the smaller markets as well,” Brar said.

Being active in these markets also strengthens after-sales support, he added.

“So we want to enhance the product portfolio, sales network. Besides, we are looking to build the MINI community and want to do a lot of events for them next year,” Brar said.

Brar noted that around 40% of MINI customers in India already own a BMW vehicle.

The MINI range is imported as a completely built-up unit (CBU). Since 2012, BMW has sold approximately 7,500 MINI units in India. The latest addition, the MINI Convertible, is priced at Rs 58.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

On sales prospects for the next year, Brar said, “I think double-digit growth is the bare minimum that we are looking at next year.”

He added that the luxury car segment has performed steadily, noting, “Even before the GST reforms, while the mass market cars were growing at about 2-3%, the luxury segment was growing at 10%. We were growing at about 13-14%. Our average growth rate post-Covid has been about 15%, and we would like to continue with the momentum that has been built over the last four or five years and would like to further grow on that.”