New Delhi: This week’s leadership updates highlight a range of appointments, exits and internal reshuffles across sectors, including beverages, media, advertising, digital platforms, FMCG, banking and technology. Changes cover senior executive roles such as CEOs, presidents, editorial heads, business unit leaders and marketing directors, reflecting both global and domestic organisational adjustments. Several appointments involve established industry veterans taking on strategic responsibilities, while other moves introduce new leadership in growing or evolving operations.

Henrique Braun to succeed James Quincey as Coca-Cola CEO in 2026

Henrique Braun

The Coca-Cola Company has appointed Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Henrique Braun as its next CEO, effective March 31, 2026. Braun will take over from James Quincey, who is stepping down after nine years as CEO and will continue as Executive Chairman of the board. Braun, a Coca-Cola veteran since 1996, has led roles across Latin America, Greater China, South Korea, and international development, most recently serving as EVP and COO overseeing all operating units worldwide.

Rahul Shivshankar takes editorial charge at CNN-News18 as Zakka Jacob moves to on-air role

Rahul Shivshankar will assume the role of Editorial Affairs Director at CNN-News18, overseeing input, output, production, and off-platform teams, with all reporting to him. The change follows Managing Editor Zakka Jacob’s transition to Senior Anchor and Group Foreign Affairs Editor, focusing on on-air and editorial duties across multiple platforms. Both Shivshankar and Jacob begin their new roles from Monday, marking a leadership reshuffle at the network.

Nitin Karkare takes over as Ulka Chairman after Omnicom–IPG merger

Nitin Karkare

Nitin Karkare has been appointed Chairman of Ulka and Executive Director at Omnicom Advertising India following the Omnicom–IPG merger, which has moved Ulka into the BBDO Group after the FCB brand’s retirement. A long-time Ulka leader, Karkare joined the agency in 1986 and became CEO in 2016, working across accounts such as Amul, Tata Motors, ITC, Wipro and Zee. His elevation places an experienced industry hand at the helm as Ulka navigates organisational realignment and consolidation under Omnicom Advertising India’s revised leadership structure.

Ashok Bagriya appointed CEO of RT India

Ashok Bagriya

Ashok Bagriya has taken charge as CEO of RT India, overseeing the broadcaster’s operations in the country. Bagriya, a legal journalist and former Legal Editor at Hindustan Times and CNN-News18, has been leading the India set-up, including studio and newsroom infrastructure and building a team of over 100 professionals. RT India plans to launch four daily English-language programmes focused on India–Russia relations and global developments. The network’s India launch marks its largest overseas operation.

Nippon Paint India elevates Mark Titus as President of Decorative Business

Nippon Paint India has elevated Mark Titus as President of its Decorative Business, succeeding Mahesh S. Anand. Reporting to MD Sharad Malhotra, Titus will oversee strategy, growth, and execution across products, channels, digital platforms, and branding. With over 20 years of experience in FMCG, beverages, and paints, he has driven market expansion, category leadership, and digital engagement at Nippon Paint India. His focus will include innovation, strengthening partner networks, talent development, and enhancing the value chain through sustainable practices.

AVIA elects JioStar’s K Aravamudhan and MPA’s Vivek Couto to board

The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) has appointed K Aravamudhan, Executive VP of Public Policy & Legal at JioStar, and Vivek Couto, Co-Founder and CEO of Media Partners Asia (MPA), to its Board of Directors. Four directors—Emily Yri (PubMatic), Desmond Chan (TVB), Joe Welch (The Walt Disney Company), and Shonali Bedi (Warner Bros. Discovery)—were re-elected. Aravamudhan will focus on regional policy alignment, anti-piracy, and responsible growth of streaming platforms, while Couto will support AVIA’s policy, advocacy, and ecosystem initiatives, including collaboration on leadership forums and local content development across Asia.

Somasree Bose Awasthi joins Hamilton Housewares as Business Unit Head

Somasree Bose Awasthi

Somasree Bose Awasthi has been appointed Business Unit Head at Hamilton Housewares (Milton). She joins after a consulting stint with SMEs and brings experience from senior marketing roles at Marico, where she served as CMO, and Godrej Consumer Products, handling personal care, homecare, and hair care brands. Awasthi began her career in sales and holds an MBA in Marketing and HR from Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar.

Runjhun Sharma appointed Head of News at RT India

Runjhun Sharma

RT India has named Runjhun Sharma as Head of News, overseeing the network’s editorial strategy in India. Sharma, formerly RT’s Moscow-based South Asia correspondent, has reported extensively on regional and global developments, including Russia’s diplomatic engagements and the Ukraine conflict. Her role involves shaping India-focused content for the newly launched RT India operation, which features a studio in New Delhi and a team of over 100 professionals, reflecting the network’s expanded footprint in the country.

Sunny Side Up names Tashina A Senior Vice President as it strengthens Bangalore team

Sunny Side Up has expanded its Bangalore leadership team, appointing Tashina A as Senior Vice President to lead new business and support strategic growth. The agency has also added senior talent across creative, design and client services, including Shyam Nair as Creative Director, Farhat Shaukat as Creative Director, Design, Tanya Kapool as Director, Client Services, and Aswirbaad Das as Associate Creative Director. The hires bring experience across leading agencies and brands, strengthening Sunny Side Up’s integrated capabilities as it scales its presence across FMCG, technology, lifestyle and healthcare sectors.

Adsgrove Digital names Aanchal Kapoor as Chief Executive Officer

Aanchal Kapoor

Adsgrove Digital has appointed Aanchal Kapoor as CEO. With over a decade of experience at GroupM, Madison, OMD and Xposure Media, Kapoor has led integrated marketing for brands including LG, Shell, Bose, Honda, Duracell, ETS and Dawaat. She will oversee branding and performance functions, focusing on data-driven, technology-led marketing strategies. Kapoor’s leadership will expand Adsgrove’s integrated services across brand development, performance marketing, automation, analytics, and search and social optimisation, including Answer Engine Optimisation, Generative Engine Optimisation, and voice-led discovery.

Niraj Mishra joins Amazon MX Player as Head of Growth and Product Marketing

Amazon MX Player has appointed Niraj Mishra as Head of Growth and Product Marketing, based in Mumbai. Mishra returns to the platform after previously leading user growth initiatives, including performance, retention and lifecycle marketing. His experience spans senior roles across digital and entertainment platforms such as Dream11, Disney+ Hotstar, ByteDance and ZEE5 Global, along with earlier stints at Suvidhaa Infoserve and Idea Cellular. His background includes user acquisition, product growth, subscriptions and large-scale digital marketing.

MMTC-PAMP appoints Gaurav Nijhawan as Head of Marketing

Gaurav Nijhawan

MMTC-PAMP, India’s only LBMA-accredited gold and silver refiner, has named Gaurav Nijhawan as Head of Marketing. He will lead integrated marketing, including brand building, communications, customer experience, product development, and growth across physical and digital channels. Nijhawan brings over 15 years of experience across fintech, BFSI, FMCG, consulting, and technology sectors, having worked with IndusInd Bank, Stashfin, Citi, Carlsberg, and Ernst & Young. He holds a Bachelor’s in Computer Science and Engineering and an MBA from Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad.

PR Professionals strengthens leadership across key Indian markets

PR Professionals (PRP) has expanded its leadership team in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Patna, and Vijayawada, adding senior industry specialists as it grows its regional and national capabilities. New appointments include Rajiv Sharma as AGM, Client Servicing & Media Relations in Patna; Gunna Karthik as Project Lead in Vijayawada; Ranjit Kumar Singh as General Manager at Gurugram; and Sapana Yengua as Account Director in Mumbai. The moves align with PRP’s expanding footprint and portfolio, which now spans public relations, digital, and video production across 16 centres nationwide.