Vega Auto Accessories appoints Value 360 Communications as strategic PR and media partner

New Delhi: Vega Auto Accessories, one of India’s leading road safety brands, has appointed Value 360 Communications as its strategic PR and media relations partner. The collaboration was facilitated through Scratchpad Digital.

“We have always believed that true leadership goes beyond market share. It is about shaping conversations that contribute back to society and make it safe. As we enter our next phase of growth and advocacy, we need a Media Relations partner who combines great industry experience, flawless execution and has an instinctive understanding of the safety ecosystem. Value 360 Communications Limited demonstrated exactly that,” said Kunal Chandak, Director, Vega Helmets India (Vega Auto Accessories).

We are confident this collaboration will help us reach more riders, influencers, and policymakers with messages that matter, while reinforcing Vega’s position as one of the most credible voices in Indian road safety,” Chandak added.

Manisha Chaudhary, Founder and Director of Value 360 Communications, said, “Joining Vega Auto Accessories Ltd as an official partner is both an honour and a responsibility. For decades, the brand has been the gold standard in rider protection and trusted by millions of Indians with their lives every single day.

We are thrilled to partner with a true category creator that has made safety aspirational. Through this partnership, we will amplify the brand’s extraordinary legacy, sharpen its equity as India’s no. 1 road safety brand, and ensure its stories of innovation, responsibility, and style resonate powerfully across every stakeholder segment.”

The partnership is expected to further strengthen Vega’s position as a leading advocate for rider safety in India while maintaining its focus on design and innovation.