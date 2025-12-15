New Delhi: Meta has announced the appointment of Aman Jain as head of Public Policy in India.

He will join the company early next year and report to Simon Milner, Vice President of Policy, Asia Pacific (APAC). In his new role, Jain will also be a member of Meta’s India leadership team.

Jain has over two decades of experience in public policy and business strategy, having worked with Amazon, Google, the Government of India, and international organisations.

At Google India, he held senior positions including Country Head for Government Affairs & Public Policy. Most recently, he served as Director of Public Policy at Amazon, where he led policy strategy across marketplace operations, competition, and technology.

“India is a strategic market for Meta. As the country’s digital economy accelerates across areas such as AI, emerging tech and the creator economy, Meta aims to help build a more inclusive, trusted, and future-ready internet ecosystem for India," Milner said.

“I’m pleased to welcome Aman as Head of Public Policy in India. His extensive experience in public policy and technology, will help Meta be an even more effective partner to regulators and industry stakeholders in developing an enabling policy environment. He will also be a strong addition to Meta’s APAC Policy leadership team,” Milner added.