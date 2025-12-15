JioStar appoints G R Arun Kumar as Chief Financial Officer

Mumbai: JioStar on Monday appointed G R Arun Kumar as Chief Financial Officer as the company looks to sharpen its financial discipline and support the next phase of growth across markets.

In an internal communication to employees, the company said Kumar will head the overall finance and commercial functions and work closely with the Board, CEOs and business leaders to drive growth, profitability and financial resilience as JioStar builds out its digital-first agenda.

With close to three decades of experience, Kumar has held senior roles across finance, strategy and operations in large Indian and global organisations. He joins JioStar from the Welspun Group, where he was Group CFO and Head of Strategy, overseeing key areas such as financial planning, mergers and acquisitions, compliance and investor relations.

Before Welspun, he worked with Unilever, Vedanta, General Electric and Ola in leadership roles across India and international markets, gaining exposure to multiple sectors and operating environments.

JioStar has positioned the appointment as a move to strengthen its ability to respond quickly in a rapidly changing business landscape.

The company has underlined that Kumar will be responsible for ensuring the organisation has the right systems, insights and financial frameworks to support faster decision-making, scalable growth and long-term value creation.

Kumar is based in Mumbai, where he lives with his wife and two daughters.