New Delhi: Noise has appointed Prerna Kapur as Associate Director, Marketing. In this role, she will oversee brand partnerships, public relations and community initiatives for the company.

Kapur brings experience in brand building and strategic communications across service-led businesses. Before joining Noise, she worked with brands including Zomato, Taj Hotels and HPE, where she was involved in strengthening brand narratives and managing external communications.

At Noise, her responsibilities include shaping the company’s external brand narrative, developing collaborations with brands and creators, and supporting community engagement across platforms. She will work alongside internal teams and external partners as part of the company’s marketing function.

Commenting on her appointment, Prerna Kapur said, “Joining Noise marks an exciting new chapter for me. As I step into the world of smart wearables and audio, I am looking forward to learning, building and creating thoughtful partnerships that strengthen the brand and its community.”

Noise operates in India’s smart wearables and audio segment, where competition has intensified alongside growing consumer adoption and product innovation.