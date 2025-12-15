New Delhi: Beauty services platform Yes Madam has released a new digital campaign featuring Bigg Boss contestant Tanya Mittal, following her exit from the reality show. The association marks one of her early brand collaborations after the programme.

According to the company, Mittal has been onboarded to promote Yes Madam’s Korean at-home salon services. The campaign draws on a dialogue that gained traction during her appearance on the show “Korea Jaana Hai” and adapts it into a narrative reflecting the growing interest in Korean beauty and skincare routines.

The digital film references contemporary beauty practices while highlighting the convenience of at-home salon services. It has been rolled out as a digital-first initiative across social media and video platforms, targeting audiences engaging with entertainment-led content.

Speaking about the collaboration, Akanksha Vishnoi, Co-founder of Yes Madam, said: “Onboarding fun, dynamic personalities is always exciting for us, and with Tanya, the timing truly couldn’t have been better. Her vibe and confidence align perfectly with the spirit of Yes Madam. The collaborations like these feel exciting and help us connect with our audience in a more relatable and joyful way.”

The company said the association aligns with its broader marketing approach of leveraging moment-led partnerships. Yes Madam has previously undertaken early-stage collaborations with emerging cultural figures.

Watch the campaign films: