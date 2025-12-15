New Delhi: Parikshit Bhattaccharya has taken on an additional mandate as Chief Creative Officer at Propagate India, alongside his existing role as Chief Creative Officer of BBH India.
Propagate India, the full-stack digital agency under Publicis Groupe India, said Bhattaccharya’s remit has been expanded as part of its leadership structure. He will continue to report to Paritosh Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer of Saatchi & Saatchi India, BBH India and Propagate India.
In his extended role, Bhattaccharya will be responsible for shaping Propagate India’s creative direction and overseeing its digital output across platforms. The agency said his mandate includes strengthening creative processes and reinforcing a culture that integrates data-led insights with creative execution.
Bhattaccharya brings more than two decades of experience across creative agencies and is known for work that combines strategic planning with platform-native formats. His portfolio includes digital-first utilities and experiences, including campaigns that have received international recognition. His recent work for Garnier’s ‘Bassi vs Garnier Men Facewash’ won a Cannes Lions award earlier this year, and he has also received Grand Prix honours across Cannes Lions, Dubai Lynx and Spikes Asia.
Commenting on the development, Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, Saatchi & Saatchi India, BBH India and Propagate India, said, “Propagate is entering an accelerated phase of growth, and Parikshit’s expanded role further fortifies our creative leadership at a time when the market demands transformative digital thinking. His strategic clarity, creative audacity and digital acumen will be instrumental as we scale our ambition and deliver business outcomes through digital experiences and narratives.”
Bhattaccharya said the additional responsibility would allow him to work more closely with teams across the agency. “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to craft the creative vision of Propagate in India. I look forward to collaborating with such a stellar team to help brands create serious cultural capital,” he said.