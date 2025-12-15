New Delhi: This week’s advertising releases span categories from construction materials and aviation to footwear, beauty, banking and financial services, reflecting how brands continue to frame products through familiar, everyday situations. Celebrity-led films sit alongside concept-driven storytelling, with narratives rooted in domestic life, travel routines, sustainability, pop culture and daily decision-making. Several campaigns rely on humour and recognisable moments to convey broader ideas around reliability, change, confidence and preparedness, while others use symbolism or nostalgia to add cultural texture.

Rungta Steel showcases TMT bar strength with Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Rungta Steel has released a new television commercial featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to highlight the strength and reliability of its TMT bars. The film is set inside a bustling household where moments of everyday chaos unfold, causing fixtures and fittings to shake, while a central pillar remains unaffected. The pillar serves as a visual metaphor for the durability and load-bearing performance of Rungta Steel TMT bars. Through light-hearted domestic situations and character interactions, the commercial underscores the role of strong construction materials in ensuring stability and safety within Indian homes.

Air India launches “Change is in the Air” to highlight upgraded cabins and passenger experiences

Air India has rolled out a new brand campaign titled “Change is in the Air”, highlighting upgrades across its domestic network. The five-film campaign showcases refurbished cabins, improved inflight dining, enhanced digital journeys and on-ground facilities, using real passenger reactions and everyday travel moments. Released across television, digital, print, social media and T20 cricket, the campaign reflects the airline’s ongoing transformation under the Tata Group. The launch aligns with Air India’s plan to offer upgraded experiences on over 90% of domestic flights by the end of 2026, alongside fleet induction, aircraft retrofits, new lounges and expanded service training.

Chupps and Into Creative ‘design for endings’ in new biodegradable Chupster campaign

Chupps Footwear has launched a new multimedia campaign for its 100% biodegradable Chupster range, created by Into Creative, positioning sustainability as a conscious approach to product end-of-life. The four-film series uses the visual language of final rituals to draw parallels between natural life cycles and footwear that biodegrades fully within 24 months of disposal. Conceived by Santosh “Paddy” Padhi and co-directed with Amol Jadhav, the films form the next phase of Chupps’ sustainability-led communication. Shot in Satara, Maharashtra, the campaign was released on World Soil Day and will run across digital, social and cinema platforms.

Nykaa Cosmetics and Naagin bring back Urvashi Dholakia’s ‘teekhi’ persona in spicy crossover

Nykaa Cosmetics has partnered with hot sauce brand Naagin for a pop culture-led crossover that draws on Urvashi Dholakia’s well-known sharp and fiery screen persona. The collaboration is anchored by a campaign film that stages Dholakia’s dramatic return, blending nostalgia with contemporary beauty trends. The narrative plays on themes of spice, boldness and attitude, positioning the Nykaa Cosmetics and Naagin Hot Sauce Plumping Gloss as an extension of that energy. Through humour and self-referential moments, the film links Dholakia’s iconic image with modern expressions of confidence, using her presence to frame the product as playful, edgy and unapologetically bold.

Aamir Khan joins Britannia NutriChoice to discuss simple daily choices

Britannia NutriChoice has launched a new campaign featuring Aamir Khan, centred on how small, everyday decisions can influence the choices that follow. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the films use familiar, slice-of-life situations to show how one positive action can create momentum and make subsequent decisions feel easier. The campaign also highlights NutriChoice’s range, including Digestive biscuits made with 100% atta, Oats & Millets variants, and the 100% Millets Apple Cinnamon option, positioning the brand as part of simple, habitual daily choices.

AU Small Finance Bank brings Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna into everyday banking conversations

AU Small Finance Bank has launched a new brand campaign developed by McCann, continuing its “Soch Badlo, aur Bank Bhi” platform with a more entertainment-led approach. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the films use humour and everyday situations to prompt viewers to reassess whether their current banking choices meet their needs. The narratives reference the bank’s savings and current account offerings, lifestyle-linked benefits and digital apps, positioning AU’s services as intuitive extensions of branch banking. The campaign is being rolled out across television, digital, social media and print.

HDFC Life partners with Cyrus Broacha to highlight gaps in financial readiness

HDFC Life has launched Life Ki Script, a digital-led campaign featuring Cyrus Broacha that draws attention to gaps in financial preparedness among Indian consumers. The initiative is based on the insurer’s research, which identifies a 26-point gap between perceived and actual financial readiness, largely due to limited long-term planning. The campaign includes three short films across term, savings and retirement categories, using light, relatable storytelling to reflect different life stages and needs. The films will run for five weeks across digital and social platforms, alongside HDFC Life’s broader awareness-led insurance communication efforts.