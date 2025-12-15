New Delhi: Boing Brandvertising, led by advertising professional and filmmaker Anand Karir, has handled the creative duties for a new television commercial for Nirma Advance.

The film was shot over a 16-day schedule across locations in Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. It revisits the brand’s long-running jingle, retaining elements of the original while introducing new lyrics and a revised hook line, “Tujhsa hi Nirma hai”.

According to the agency, the soundtrack brings together singers Daler Mehndi and Vaishali Samant, whose voices feature on the updated jingle.

Speaking about the campaign, Karir, Founder and Chief Creative, Boing Brandvertising, said, “After 2 years of relentless hard work, countless late nights, endless discussions, and a dream that refused to fade… our new Nirma Advance film is finally out in the world. Nirma isn’t just a brand, it’s an emotion we all grew up with.”

He explained that working on the iconic jingle carried both creative and emotional responsibility. “So getting to work on this iconic jingle was both a privilege and a responsibility for me as well as the team. So at Boing Brandvertising, we wrote version after version. We recorded 5–6 different jingle cuts with different music directors before we found the one that gave all of us goosebumps.”

Karir said the scale of the project expanded once the final musical direction was established. “From there, the journey only grew bigger. The film was shot over a 16-day shoot schedule across Kerala, Himachal, and Punjab, capturing the spirit of everyday India.”

He added that the choice of singers played a key role in shaping the final track. “Finally, the icing on the cake were the two great voices that added soul and swagger to the jingle - Daler Mehndi, connecting instantly with today’s youth and Vaishali Samant, bringing the warmth which has been the hallmark of the original jingle.”

Summing up the creative intent behind the film, he said, “The new hook line ‘Tujhsa hi Nirma hai’ captures that spirit of this film beautifully.”

Karir also spoke about his broader creative approach, saying, “At Boing, we believe stories should win hearts, not just awards. Whether it’s creating the memorable Finolex Fan commercial where a fan carries a pickle jar to space, or directing my Marathi feature film ‘Aapdi Thaapdi’, I’ve always tried to stretch the audience’s imagination while staying rooted in human emotions. This new Nirma film carries the same philosophy.”

Watch the campaign film: