New Delhi: Moneycontrol, in association with Dezerv, is hosting the Moneycontrol presents Dezerv Wealth Summit 2025 on December 15 in Mumbai. The summit carries the theme “Beyond Alpha: Building Real Wealth in an Uncertain World” and will centre on long-term wealth creation amid shifting market conditions.

The discussions are expected to focus on how investors respond to market volatility, the role of global diversification alongside India’s growth story, and the relevance of traditional asset allocation frameworks in a changing environment.

Sessions will also explore portfolio construction, the evaluation of alternative assets, and considerations around IPOs and pre-listing opportunities, with attention to both potential returns and associated risks.

The summit will feature fund managers, wealth advisers, market strategists and founders with experience across multiple market cycles. The conversations are positioned around practical approaches to investing, drawing on perspectives from across the investment ecosystem.

Commenting on the summit, Nalin Mehta, Managing Editor, Moneycontrol and Chief AI Officer, Editorial Operations, Network18, said, “Markets are shifting fast, and investors today want more insightful and in-depth advice that they can trust. That’s exactly what we aim to create with Moneycontrol’s Dezerv Wealth Summit. It’s a space where India’s top investment minds will simplify complex trends, challenge old assumptions and offer insights to help people think differently about their wealth. The endeavour is to build a platform that brings thoughtful, real-world investing conversations to the forefront.”

The event is positioned as a forum for structured discussions on long-term investing rather than short-term market movements, with a focus on clarity and applicability for investors.

The summit will be streamed live on Moneycontrol.com from 4 pm onwards on December 15, 2025.