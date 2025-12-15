New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever has introduced a new variant of its health drink Horlicks in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, incorporating what the company describes as a superfoods blend and NutriMax technology.

According to the company, the updated formulation includes malted barley, almonds, oats and millets, and is designed to improve nutrient absorption while retaining the flavour associated with the brand. Hindustan Unilever said the product supports children’s physical growth, cognitive development and immunity.

Commenting on the launch, Sujatha Jayaraman, Head of Research and Development, Foods and Beverages, South Asia, said, “With the all new Horlicks, we have reimagined a loved product to deliver modern nutrition while retaining the familiarity consumers cherish. With the NutriMax technology, we were able to incorporate Superfoods blend of malted barley, almonds, oats and millets to create a formulation rooted in scientific advancement and high nutritional value.”

She added, “This breakthrough reflects our commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality nutrition options that align with contemporary expectations.”

The company also said the new Horlicks variant is available with zero added sugar. It uses what Hindustan Unilever refers to as smart sweetness technology, which enhances perceived sweetness from malted barley without the use of artificial sweeteners.

According to the company statement, NutriMax technology works by reducing naturally occurring anti-nutrients such as phytates, which can limit the absorption of minerals like iron and zinc. The process is also said to increase both soluble and insoluble fibre content, supporting gut health and improving mineral absorption.