ET NOW introduces All About Your Company, DEEP DIVE, BrandVerse and year-end analysis series

New Delhi: ET NOW has unveiled an expanded programming lineup that includes All About Your Company, DEEP DIVE, BrandVerse, and a three-week Year-End 2025 special, designed to provide viewers with detailed analysis of business, markets, and economic trends.

All About Your Company airs on weekdays at 12:30 pm, with a repeat at 6:30 pm. The show focuses on one listed company per episode, analysing business fundamentals, financial strength, capital allocation, and management intent. Each episode combines editorial context, financial analysis, and management conversations to help viewers connect the business story with the numbers.

DEEP DIVE with Sajeet Manghat airs on Wednesdays at 3:30 pm, with a repeat at 7:00 pm. The programme takes a data-led approach to explore the forces shaping sectors, companies, and the broader economy. By linking data points with real-world outcomes, the show examines trends in earnings, policy, interest rates, consumption, and global flows to offer insights on risk assessment and positioning.

BrandVerse launches on December 16, 2025 and airs on Tuesdays at 7:00 pm. It examines the business of brands, media, and the technology influencing culture. Featuring CMOs, creative leaders, startup founders, and media executives, the show explores how storytelling, strategy, and platforms affect consumer behaviour and business outcomes.

The ET NOW Year-End Programming 2025 special runs over three weeks. The first week, Global & Domestic Macro, sets the economic context for 2026 with a focus on India’s macro trends and the year of IPOs.

The second week, Markets, Trade & Commodities, reviews markets, trade deals, commodities, and policy reforms affecting business sentiment.

The third week, Mutual Funds, Sector Review & Wealth Creation, looks at investment intelligence, sector performance, and wealth creation themes for the year ahead.

With this slate, ET NOW reinforces its focus on delivering depth over noise, insight over information, and clarity over complexity, in line with its core promise to Rise With India.