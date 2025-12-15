New Delhi: Reddit has filed a legal challenge against Australia’s new social media restrictions for users under 16, contending that the law is ineffective and breaches freedom of political communication, according to Reuters.

The legislation, which came into effect on December 10, applies to ten major services, including Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, X and Reddit.

In its application to the High Court, Reddit stated that the law “burdens political communication” and is “invalid on the basis of the implied freedom of political communication,” Reuters reported.

The platform argued that children’s political views can influence the electoral decisions of adults, including parents and teachers.

While acknowledging the importance of protecting minors, Reddit said the law risks isolating teenagers “from the ability to engage in age-appropriate community experiences (including political discussions)”. It requested the High Court either to declare the law invalid or to exempt the platform entirely from its provisions.

Reddit also highlighted operational differences between itself and conventional social networks. It noted that it functions primarily as a forum for adults to share knowledge, rather than a site where users post photos, maintain contact lists, or organise events.

The company argued that restricting accounts for users under 16 could reduce safety, as minors may be better protected through platform tools that manage access to potentially harmful content.