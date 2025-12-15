New Delhi: The Karnataka government will verify social media claims alleging that a particular brand of eggs contains ‘genotoxic substances’ before taking any further steps, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Sunday.

The minister said the matter would be examined carefully and urged the public not to panic or discontinue egg consumption at this stage.

Social media posts have alleged that laboratory tests on a batch of eggs from a specific brand detected traces of nitrofuran and nitroimidazole, substances reported to be banned for use in poultry farming.

“First of all, we need to ascertain the background, who conducted the tests and whether they were carried out scientifically. I will speak to the Food Safety and Drug Commissioner to gather details. If there is any truth to the claims, especially since they are being linked to cancer, we will definitely take appropriate action,” Rao told reporters in Bengaluru.

He said the government would decide on the need for further testing after reviewing the information available.

“At present, there is no need for people to worry or be confused. It is better to arrive at a conclusion after verifying the facts. People need not worry unnecessarily,” he said.

Responding to questions on whether such substances could have been used in poultry farming to prevent bacterial infections or boost egg production, Rao said it would be inappropriate to speculate without verified information.

“Whether such practices are being followed, who is doing it, which company is involved, and whether others are also doing it, all these aspects need to be examined. I am not in a position to comment right now. I will ask the department to verify and check the matter,” he said.

Rao also stressed the importance of caution in responding to unverified claims circulating online.

“I will look into the matter seriously. After a thorough examination, we will decide on the next course of action and inform you in a couple of days,” he added.