Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 29, 2025

- Sep 29, 2025 18:53 IST
“I gave the world K-drama", says Ekta Kapoor
Ekta Kapoor fronts Yes Madam’s Korean beauty push, but her K-drama claim raises eyebrows. Read more...
- Sep 29, 2025 18:49 IST
FICCI Frames set for Oct 7–8; Smriti Irani, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar among attendees
The event will also feature L Murugan, Devendra Fadnavis, Sanjay Jaju, Harshavardhan Agarwal and Kevin Vaz. Read more...
- Sep 29, 2025 17:58 IST
Rajesh Rallapalli joins Rachana Television as Business Head - South
Rallapalli confirmed his new role, noting the change comes after a nearly decade-long tenure at his previous organization, ABP. Read more...
- Sep 29, 2025 17:55 IST
Asia Cup Ind-Pak final: Sony LIV faces fury over frozen screens, condom ads
The Asia Cup 2025 final may have been thrilling on the field, but millions of viewers accused the exclusive streaming partner of testing their patience. Read more...
- Sep 29, 2025 16:05 IST
Tata Play unveils brand mascot ‘Coco’
Developed with Ogilvy and Aesthetic Intelligence Labs, Coco blends handcrafted animation with generative AI for scalable storytelling. Read more...
- Sep 29, 2025 16:04 IST
Elon Musk’s X challenges Karnataka HC ruling on content takedown regime
Platform terms ‘Sahyog’ portal arbitrary, says order infringes Indian citizens’ constitutional rights. Read more...
- Sep 29, 2025 15:58 IST
Delhi HC cancels ‘Croose’ trademark for deceptive similarity with Crocs
Court cites bad faith adoption, confusion risk, and directs Registrar to rectify trademark records. Read more...
- Sep 29, 2025 15:56 IST
Birlasoft reappoints Angan Guha as CEO and Managing Director
Guha's current term is set to expire on November 30, 2025. In his role, he has been credited with providing strategic leadership, driving scale, and spearheading transformation initiatives at Birlasoft. Read more...
- Sep 29, 2025 15:53 IST
Moët Hennessy India appoints Siddharth Suri as Managing Director
Before this, Suri held senior leadership roles at PepsiCo, Pernod Ricard, Moët Hennessy, Diageo, and most recently The Coca-Cola Company (HCCB), where he pioneered the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages category in India. Read more...
- Sep 29, 2025 15:50 IST
Canva expands AI design platform to Hindi and 15 other languages, covering 31 locales
Update strengthens localisation with regional conventions, design assets, and advanced features like real-time dashboards. Read more...
- Sep 29, 2025 15:49 IST
Kantar launches Public & Developmental Sector Practice
New unit to focus on agriculture, health, education, financial inclusion, governance and sustainability with advanced analytics capabilities. Read more...
- Sep 29, 2025 15:44 IST
COMvergence H1 2025: EssenceMediacom leads India with $217M, Starcom second at $70M
Of the $605 million in spend assessed, $544 million, or 98%, came from local, country-specific reviews. Read more...
- Sep 29, 2025 15:43 IST
Zomato debuts 'healthy mode' on its app
'Healthy Mode' is now available to Zomato users in Gurugram, with plans to expand to other markets soon. Read more...
- Sep 29, 2025 15:42 IST
YouTube Premium Lite launches in India at Rs 89 per month
Ad-free viewing for most videos across devices; ads remain on Shorts and music content. Read more...
- Sep 29, 2025 15:33 IST
Averill Sequeira elevated to Chief Strategy Officer at EssenceMediacom
Sequeira joined the WPP-owned media network in 2021 as Chief Product Officer. Read more...
- Sep 29, 2025 11:12 IST
Mithun Manhas succeeds Roger Binny as BCCI president
Manhas is the third consecutive cricketer to lead the board, with Devajit Saikia re-elected secretary and Arun Dhumal retaining IPL GC chairmanship. Read more...
- Sep 29, 2025 11:07 IST
Tata Motors demerger: Girish Wagh, Shailesh Chandra appointed CEOs of CV and PV businesses
The company also named new board members including PB Balaji and Sudha Krishnan as it finalises demerger governance. Read more...
- Sep 29, 2025 11:05 IST
NCLT approves merger of Star Television Productions with Jio Star India
The appointed date for the merger will coincide with its effective date, and Jio Star must file the order with the Registrar of Companies within 30 days. Read more...
- Sep 29, 2025 10:50 IST
ET Now launches two shows, ‘South Central’ and ‘The Interview with Ayesha Faridi’
The business news channel will debut South Central on September 29 and The Interview with Ayesha Faridi on October 3. Read more...
- Sep 29, 2025 10:44 IST
OpenAI launches first full-scale brand campaign for ChatGPT
This move suggests OpenAI is ready to treat ChatGPT as not just a product but a consumer brand. Read more...
- Sep 29, 2025 10:33 IST
Publicis Groupe India launches new post-production content studio
Linked to production hubs in New York, London and Shanghai, the studio fuses creativity with AI, editing suites and CGI to serve brands faster. Read more...
- Sep 29, 2025 10:29 IST
FTC approves Omnicom-IPG merger with strict safeguards against ideological ad boycotts
The final order explicitly prohibits Omnicom from denying advertising dollars to media outlets based on their political or ideological stance, unless such decisions are made at the "express and individualised direction" of its advertiser clients. Read more..
- Sep 29, 2025 10:28 IST
Karnataka’s 2% cess plan raises red flags for multiplexes and broadcasters
While aimed at building a social security fund for cine workers, the 2% cess risks slowing ticket sales and denting TV subscription revenues. Read more...
- Sep 29, 2025 10:19 IST
Meta rolls out ad-free Facebook and Instagram in the UK. What if it comes to India next?
India’s price-sensitive market could make or break Meta’s subscription experiment, with ripple effects on ad budgets and creators. Read more...
- Sep 29, 2025 09:29 IST
Snapchat bets it all on Gen Z, but can advertisers afford to do the same?
While youth dominance is the brag, it’s also the blind spot. In a market as varied as India, where cars, mutual funds and household durables still pay the biggest ad cheques, can a youth-only pitch really pull in the breadth of budgets Snap wants? Snapchat thinks it will. Read more...
- Sep 29, 2025 09:11 IST
Astrology apps on the rise in India, but who guarantees their credibility?
“Where advertising can influence major life decisions or expose consumers to emotional harm, it must be held to appropriately rigorous standards of truthfulness and transparency,” says ASCI. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 29, 2025
