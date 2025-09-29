Advertisment

Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 29, 2025

BestMediaInfo Bureau
  • Sep 29, 2025 18:53 IST

    “I gave the world K-drama", says Ekta Kapoor

    Ekta Kapoor fronts Yes Madam’s Korean beauty push, but her K-drama claim raises eyebrows. Read more...



  • Sep 29, 2025 18:49 IST

    FICCI Frames set for Oct 7–8; Smriti Irani, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar among attendees

    The event will also feature L Murugan, Devendra Fadnavis, Sanjay Jaju, Harshavardhan Agarwal and Kevin Vaz. Read more...



  • Sep 29, 2025 17:58 IST

    Rajesh Rallapalli joins Rachana Television as Business Head - South

    Rallapalli confirmed his new role, noting the change comes after a nearly decade-long tenure at his previous organization, ABP. Read more...



  • Sep 29, 2025 17:55 IST

    Asia Cup Ind-Pak final: Sony LIV faces fury over frozen screens, condom ads

    India pakistan asia cup match sonyliv buffering

    The Asia Cup 2025 final may have been thrilling on the field, but millions of viewers accused the exclusive streaming partner of testing their patience. Read more...



  • Sep 29, 2025 16:05 IST

    Tata Play unveils brand mascot ‘Coco’

    Developed with Ogilvy and Aesthetic Intelligence Labs, Coco blends handcrafted animation with generative AI for scalable storytelling. Read more...



  • Sep 29, 2025 16:04 IST

    Elon Musk’s X challenges Karnataka HC ruling on content takedown regime

    Platform terms ‘Sahyog’ portal arbitrary, says order infringes Indian citizens’ constitutional rights. Read more...



  • Sep 29, 2025 15:58 IST

    Delhi HC cancels ‘Croose’ trademark for deceptive similarity with Crocs

    Court cites bad faith adoption, confusion risk, and directs Registrar to rectify trademark records. Read more...



  • Sep 29, 2025 15:56 IST

    Birlasoft reappoints Angan Guha as CEO and Managing Director

    Guha's current term is set to expire on November 30, 2025. In his role, he has been credited with providing strategic leadership, driving scale, and spearheading transformation initiatives at Birlasoft. Read more...



  • Sep 29, 2025 15:53 IST

    Moët Hennessy India appoints Siddharth Suri as Managing Director

     

    Siddharth Suri, Managing Director, Moët Hennessy India
    Siddharth Suri

     

    Before this, Suri held senior leadership roles at PepsiCo, Pernod Ricard, Moët Hennessy, Diageo, and most recently The Coca-Cola Company (HCCB), where he pioneered the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages category in India. Read more...



  • Sep 29, 2025 15:50 IST

    Canva expands AI design platform to Hindi and 15 other languages, covering 31 locales

    Update strengthens localisation with regional conventions, design assets, and advanced features like real-time dashboards. Read more...



  • Sep 29, 2025 15:49 IST

    Kantar launches Public & Developmental Sector Practice

    New unit to focus on agriculture, health, education, financial inclusion, governance and sustainability with advanced analytics capabilities. Read more...



  • Sep 29, 2025 15:44 IST

    COMvergence H1 2025: EssenceMediacom leads India with $217M, Starcom second at $70M

    Of the $605 million in spend assessed, $544 million, or 98%, came from local, country-specific reviews. Read more...



  • Sep 29, 2025 15:43 IST

    Zomato debuts 'healthy mode' on its app

    'Healthy Mode' is now available to Zomato users in Gurugram, with plans to expand to other markets soon. Read more...



  • Sep 29, 2025 15:42 IST

    YouTube Premium Lite launches in India at Rs 89 per month

    Ad-free viewing for most videos across devices; ads remain on Shorts and music content. Read more...



  • Sep 29, 2025 15:33 IST

    Averill Sequeira elevated to Chief Strategy Officer at EssenceMediacom

     

    Averill-Sequeira
    Averill Sequeira

     

    Sequeira joined the WPP-owned media network in 2021 as Chief Product Officer. Read more...



  • Sep 29, 2025 11:12 IST

    Mithun Manhas succeeds Roger Binny as BCCI president

    Manhas is the third consecutive cricketer to lead the board, with Devajit Saikia re-elected secretary and Arun Dhumal retaining IPL GC chairmanship. Read more...



  • Sep 29, 2025 11:07 IST

    Tata Motors demerger: Girish Wagh, Shailesh Chandra appointed CEOs of CV and PV businesses

     

    Girish-Wagh-and-Shailesh-Chandra
    (L) Girish Wagh and Shailesh Chandra (R)

     

    The company also named new board members including PB Balaji and Sudha Krishnan as it finalises demerger governance. Read more...



  • Sep 29, 2025 11:05 IST

    NCLT approves merger of Star Television Productions with Jio Star India

    The appointed date for the merger will coincide with its effective date, and Jio Star must file the order with the Registrar of Companies within 30 days. Read more...



  • Sep 29, 2025 10:50 IST

    ET Now launches two shows, ‘South Central’ and ‘The Interview with Ayesha Faridi’

    The business news channel will debut South Central on September 29 and The Interview with Ayesha Faridi on October 3. Read more...



  • Sep 29, 2025 10:44 IST

    OpenAI launches first full-scale brand campaign for ChatGPT

    This move suggests OpenAI is ready to treat ChatGPT as not just a product but a consumer brand. Read more...



  • Sep 29, 2025 10:33 IST

    Publicis Groupe India launches new post-production content studio

    Linked to production hubs in New York, London and Shanghai, the studio fuses creativity with AI, editing suites and CGI to serve brands faster. Read more...



  • Sep 29, 2025 10:29 IST

    FTC approves Omnicom-IPG merger with strict safeguards against ideological ad boycotts

    The final order explicitly prohibits Omnicom from denying advertising dollars to media outlets based on their political or ideological stance, unless such decisions are made at the "express and individualised direction" of its advertiser clients. Read more..



  • Sep 29, 2025 10:28 IST

    Karnataka’s 2% cess plan raises red flags for multiplexes and broadcasters

    While aimed at building a social security fund for cine workers, the 2% cess risks slowing ticket sales and denting TV subscription revenues. Read more...



  • Sep 29, 2025 10:19 IST

    Meta rolls out ad-free Facebook and Instagram in the UK. What if it comes to India next?

    India’s price-sensitive market could make or break Meta’s subscription experiment, with ripple effects on ad budgets and creators. Read more...



  • Sep 29, 2025 09:29 IST

    Snapchat bets it all on Gen Z, but can advertisers afford to do the same?

    While youth dominance is the brag, it’s also the blind spot. In a market as varied as India, where cars, mutual funds and household durables still pay the biggest ad cheques, can a youth-only pitch really pull in the breadth of budgets Snap wants? Snapchat thinks it will. Read more...



  • Sep 29, 2025 09:11 IST

    Astrology apps on the rise in India, but who guarantees their credibility?

    Astrology-apps-on-the-rise-in-India-

    “Where advertising can influence major life decisions or expose consumers to emotional harm, it must be held to appropriately rigorous standards of truthfulness and transparency,” says ASCI. Read more...



