Publicis Groupe India launches new post-production content studio

New Delhi: Publicis Groupe India has established a dedicated content studio designed to assist brands in producing campaigns at scale.

The facility combines human creativity with AI-enabled tools, editing suites and CGI workstations.

"With the launch of our first post-content studio, we now have the scale, speed, and precision to manage all our clients’ multi-market production needs, from start to finish,” said Varun Shah, Managing Partner – Publicis Production.

The studio is part of Publicis Production’s global network of 52 studios across markets such as New York, London and Shanghai.

The studio is linked with Publicis Groupe’s international production ecosystem through LucidLink and digital asset management systems, enabling real-time collaboration across markets.

According to the company, the studio has already executed campaigns across various categories, including beauty, automotive, FMCG, and technology, producing everything from product demos in Southeast Asia to festive campaigns in Australia and influencer-led content in the US.

Publicis says the intent is to move beyond “content at scale” to “content with relevance”, ensuring assets are measurable in impact and aligned with brand strategy, while giving clients the ability to adapt quickly to formats, platforms and markets.

"Marketers today aren’t short on data or ideas. What they need is the ability to turn those insights into powerful, relevant content—faster than ever before," said Anupriya Acharya, CEO – Publicis Groupe, South Asia. "This studio does exactly that. It brings together creativity, technology and scale to act as a true growth engine for our clients."

“With the launch of our world-class content studio, we now house creative, production, and technology under one roof. This is truly creativity powered by craft and fuelled by data, ready to meet the pace of culture and deliver real impact for our clients," said Rajdeepak Das, CCO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia.

“Production is no longer the final step; it’s the creative engine that connects strategy, media, technology, and commerce.. Today, it’s not just about producing more content; it’s about producing Intelligent content, made for the right audience, tailored to the right platform, and delivered at the perfect moment,” added Shah.