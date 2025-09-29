FTC approves Omnicom-IPG merger with strict safeguards against ideological ad boycotts

New Delhi: The Federal Trade Commission has given final approval to Omnicom Group Inc.'s $13.5 billion acquisition of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG), imposing stringent conditions to prevent the combined entity from discriminating against media publishers based on political or ideological viewpoints.

Omnicom expects the deal to close in the second half of 2025, pending ongoing reviews in the European Union.

The transaction has already cleared a key hurdle in the major markets, where the Competition and Markets Authority opted not to pursue a deeper investigation.

At the core of the FTC's consent order are provisions designed to curb potential anticompetitive coordination, particularly through industry associations that could influence ad revenues and content offerings for publishers.

The final order explicitly prohibits Omnicom from denying advertising dollars to media outlets based on their political or ideological stance, unless such decisions are made at the "express and individualised direction" of its advertiser clients.

This includes a ban on maintaining exclusion lists or ideology-based blocklists without direct client requests, ensuring that ad placement decisions remain client-driven rather than agency-imposed.

The FTC's action builds on a proposed consent decree issued in June, which was refined following a public comment period. Changes in the final version clarify the order's scope, limit its application to the United States, and mandate the appointment of a compliance monitor to oversee adherence. The commission approved the order with a 2-0-1 vote, with Commissioner Mark R. Meador recused from the proceedings.

The merger's clearance marks a significant consolidation in the advertising sector, potentially reshaping how brands engage with media. Stakeholders will be monitoring the compliance monitor's role and the deal's impact on global markets as it progresses toward completion.