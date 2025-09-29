NCLT approves merger of Star Television Productions with Jio Star India

New Delhi: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai bench has sanctioned the merger of Star Television Productions (STPL) with Jio Star India, its Indian affiliate formerly known as Star India Private Limited.

The approval was issued on September 26, 2025, under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013, as per reports.

STPL, the owner of the 'STAR' brand, has long licensed it to group companies for use in television and entertainment operations. The merger transfers all assets, liabilities, and brand rights to Jio Star India, ensuring unified ownership and operations under one entity. The tribunal described the scheme as "fair, reasonable and not in violation of any provisions of law," while clarifying that pre-merger offences by officers remain prosecutable and allowing the Income Tax Department to scrutinise for potential tax avoidance.

The appointed date for the merger will coincide with its effective date, and Jio Star must file the order with the Registrar of Companies within 30 days.

This development follows Reliance Industries Limited's (RIL) acquisition in November 2024 of a 63.16% stake in STPL from a Disney shareholder for Rs 211.6 crore, establishing STPL as a subsidiary.

Jio Star India itself emerged from the high-profile $8.5 billion joint venture formed in November 2024 through the merger of Disney's Star India and Reliance's Viacom18. That larger deal, valued at Rs 70,000 crore, received NCLT approval on August 30, 2024, after clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), subject to voluntary modifications.

The JV combines over 100 TV channels under brands like Star, Colors, Star Plus, and Star Gold, alongside streaming platforms JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar (now rebranded as JioHotstar).

Ownership of the JV sees Reliance and its affiliates holding 63.16%, with Disney retaining 36.84%. Nita Ambani chairs the entity, with Uday Shankar as vice-chairperson. The merger aims to streamline operations, reduce costs through synergies, and enhance value for shareholders in the RIL and Disney groups. It also includes the integration of digital assets, with live sports content like IPL transitioning to the Hotstar app, potentially leading to a unified platform.