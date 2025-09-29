Asia Cup Ind-Pak final: Sony LIV faces fury over frozen screens, condom ads

New Delhi: If there’s one thing Indians treat like a festival, it’s an India-Pakistan cricket final. Families order food, friends huddle around screens and even those who don’t know the difference between a yorker and a full toss join the watch party. But on Sunday night, netizens accused Sony LIV of turning that celebration into collective frustration.

Instead of smooth sixes and wickets, fans were served spinning wheels, frozen screens and ads that had no business popping up during family viewing.

The Asia Cup 2025 final may have been thrilling on the field, but for millions of viewers, the real contest was between their patience and the streaming app.

One user claimed that the application “force stops,” which led to an intrusive experience and an interrupted experience.

Sony Liv is awful. It force stops and you have to start the app again and watch the ads for two minutes, catch live action for two balls and start all over again. @SonyLIV — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) September 28, 2025

Some claimed that there was “endless buffering” despite a strong connection, and ads were incorporated between balls in the over, ruining the continuity of an over.

#INDvsPAK#AsiaCup2025 worst relay by #SonyLIV as it keeps buffering on a high speed 300MBPS speed from @reliancejio. However the advertisements work butter smooth. @ICC please do not give @SonyLIV rights anymore. #patheticbroadcastingpic.twitter.com/WqeSVoxwI5 — Karthik Kesavan (@karthikk0585) September 28, 2025

What a trashy streaming service offered by Sony Liv, that too after keeping it mostly behind paywall. Zero buffering for ads and endless buffering and pathetic quality during match on a 1gbps connection. And who the hell run ads between balls 😠 — Abhishek (@_abhisharma) September 28, 2025

Another wrote, “They play a 40-second ad every time you go back and open the match. They also play 3 ads back to back just before a bowler is about to bowl.”

Sony Liv has the worst streaming experience ever. They play a 40 second ad every time you go back and open the match. They also play 3 ads back to back just before a bowler is about to bowl.



I remember all the ads by heart by now.#INDvsPAK — Sarthak Sahu (@sarthak9394) September 28, 2025

Then came the flood of complaints about the inappropriate selection of ads.

“India vs Pakistan matches are watched by entire families. Repeated condom ads with intimate scenes make the viewing experience uncomfortable,” wrote one user.

Hey @SonyLIV ,



Please be mindful. India vs Pakistan matches are watched by entire families. Repeated condom ads with intimate scenes make the viewing experience uncomfortable. Cricket deserves family-friendly sponsors. We urge you to choose advertisements that respect the family… — Team Saath Official🤝 (@TeamSaath) September 28, 2025

Another said, “Cricket lost, vulgarity and greed won.”

Same old story in the finals - @SonyLIV - well done - Cricket lost, vulgarity & greed won with your constant condom ads during the #INDvsPAK match broadcast yet again!



Polluting kids minds with these philthy, raunchy & vulgar ads👎



Well played @DurexIndia@ManforceIndia - you… https://t.co/CUFbLa5CRi — Gaurav Kheterpal (@gauravkheterpal) September 28, 2025

The netizens did not hold back in using the micro-blogging platform to flag all that was wrong with the viewing experience.

What’s happening in India Pakistan match, I see buffering then ads and when I come back there’s a wicket gone!



Happened 5 times so far 😂@SonyLIV fix your streaming please 🙏 #IndiaVsPakistan#indvspak2025#IndianCricket — Aashrit Garg (@aashrit_garg) September 28, 2025

Even premium subscribers, who pay extra for ad-free viewing, were left scratching their heads as commercials kept rolling. The outrage quickly turned into questions about transparency and whether streaming giants can keep making promises they don’t deliver.

Sony liv @SonyLIV can you please stop showing these condome ads in between matches....



My 9 year old just asked me what is it...add to it the sexually explicit video......



How is GOI allowing this....@MIB_India@AshwiniVaishnaw — Nutty_Professor !! (@Nutty_4PM) September 28, 2025

Condom ads during cricket were uncomfortable to watch with family. People complained, and ICC has now removed them. I’m watching the match today and haven’t seen any so far. A sensible move, even at the cost of revenue. @JayShah — Alka Singh (@_singhalka) September 28, 2025

@SonyLIV

How can you display such inappropriate advertising during a cricket match, which is being watched by people of all age groups?@BCCI@narendramodi@AmitShah@PMOIndia Let’s ensure accountability and put an immediate stop to such advertisements. — Anupam #जय_भारत🇮🇳 (@JaiBharatAnupam) September 28, 2025

The trophy may be in India’s cabinet soon, if the BCCI is able to flex its muscle with ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi, but the real post-match chatter is about Sony LIV’s performance off the pitch.