Asia Cup Ind-Pak final: Sony LIV faces fury over frozen screens, condom ads

The Asia Cup 2025 final may have been thrilling on the field, but millions of viewers accused the exclusive streaming partner of testing their patience

Lalit Kumar
New Update
India pakistan asia cup match sonyliv buffering
New Delhi: If there’s one thing Indians treat like a festival, it’s an India-Pakistan cricket final. Families order food, friends huddle around screens and even those who don’t know the difference between a yorker and a full toss join the watch party. But on Sunday night, netizens accused Sony LIV of turning that celebration into collective frustration.

Instead of smooth sixes and wickets, fans were served spinning wheels, frozen screens and ads that had no business popping up during family viewing. 

The Asia Cup 2025 final may have been thrilling on the field, but for millions of viewers, the real contest was between their patience and the streaming app.

One user claimed that the application “force stops,” which led to an intrusive experience and an interrupted experience. 

Some claimed that there was “endless buffering” despite a strong connection, and ads were incorporated between balls in the over, ruining the continuity of an over. 

Another wrote, “They play a 40-second ad every time you go back and open the match. They also play 3 ads back to back just before a bowler is about to bowl.” 

Then came the flood of complaints about the inappropriate selection of ads.

“India vs Pakistan matches are watched by entire families. Repeated condom ads with intimate scenes make the viewing experience uncomfortable,” wrote one user. 

Another said, “Cricket lost, vulgarity and greed won.” 

The netizens did not hold back in using the micro-blogging platform to flag all that was wrong with the viewing experience. 

Even premium subscribers, who pay extra for ad-free viewing, were left scratching their heads as commercials kept rolling. The outrage quickly turned into questions about transparency and whether streaming giants can keep making promises they don’t deliver. 

The trophy may be in India’s cabinet soon, if the BCCI is able to flex its muscle with ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi, but the real post-match chatter is about Sony LIV’s performance off the pitch.

