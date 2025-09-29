OpenAI launches first full-scale brand campaign for ChatGPT

New Delhi: OpenAI has rolled out its first major brand campaign for ChatGPT, marking a shift from event-driven marketing toward long-term brand building.

The campaign debuted in the US, UK and Ireland, and will run across television, streaming, social media, outdoor placements and more. The ads are built around real-life use cases, such as planning a trip, cooking recipes, and working toward fitness goals, with ChatGPT positioned as an unobtrusive, helpful companion.

Watch it here:

Until now, OpenAI’s marketing has leaned on standout moments, its Super Bowl commercial earlier this year being a prime example. The new campaign signals deeper brand investment.

Creative for the campaign was led in-house and in partnership with Isle of Any, with SMUGGLER director Miles Jay shooting on 35 mm film to add texture and warmth.

Outdoor installs are planned in London (Piccadilly Lights), Manchester, Dublin and more.

This move suggests OpenAI is ready to treat ChatGPT as not just a product but a consumer brand. The broader reach could help expand its user base beyond early adopters.