“I gave the world K-drama", says Ekta Kapoor

New Delhi: Television and digital content mogul Ekta Kapoor has joined forces with home salon and beauty service platform Yes Madam, appearing alongside co-founder Akanksha Vishnoi to promote the brand’s Korean beauty offerings.



In the ad, Ekta Kapoor theatrically claims, “I gave the world K-drama,” referencing the legacy of her iconic TV shows from Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Kusum. While Vishnoi highlights the range of Korean services available on the platform, Ekta’s monologue has raised eyebrows for appearing more like a self-promotion than a brand endorsement.



This collaboration comes on the heels of Yes Madam’s controversial social media campaign in December 2024. A viral post and email had suggested that the company had fired over 100 employees following a workplace stress survey. Yes Madam later clarified that no layoffs had occurred, labeling the campaign as an awareness initiative about workplace stress. The company issued an apology for the confusion and introduced a new “de-stress leave policy” as a follow-up measure.

Yes Madam already counts Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador. Appointed in August 2024, Shraddha fronts a campaign with the tagline, “Har Expert, Salon Expert Nhi Hota” (Not every expert is a salon expert), promoting the platform’s at-home beauty and spa services across India.

With Ekta Kapoor now in the spotlight, Yes Madam seems to be doubling down on celebrity collaborations to highlight its Korean beauty services, though some industry watchers question whether the ad effectively communicates the brand offering or leans too heavily on star power.