FICCI Frames set for Oct 7–8; Smriti Irani, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar among attendees

New Delhi: The 25th edition of FICCI Frames, India’s premier media and entertainment conclave, will be held on October 7–8, 2025, at The Fairmont, Mumbai.

Themed “A Silver Jubilee of Vision, Voices & Creativity,” this year’s conclave will reflect on the transformative journey of the media and entertainment (M&E) sector over the past 25 years while spotlighting the opportunities and disruptions shaping its future.

The inaugural session will feature L Murugan, Minister of State, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, alongside Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of I&B, Harshavardhan Agarwal, President, FICCI & Vice Chairman and MD, Emami, and Kevin Vaz, Chairman, FICCI M&E Committee and CEO, JioStar.

Smriti Irani, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Ayushmann Khurrana will headline sessions that bring together industry insights with cinematic charisma.

The conclave will also feature some of the leaders across business, policy, and creativity. Key speakers include Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman TRAI; Aroon Purie, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group; Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World; Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment; Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India; Arjun Nohwar, MD, Warner Bros Discovery South Asia; Sandhya Devanathan, VP & Head – India & South-East Asia, Meta; Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India; Gaurav Gandhi, VP, Prime Video, Asia Pacific & MENA; Ekta Kapoor, JMD, Balaji Telefilms; Siddharth Roy Kapur, CEO, Roy Kapur Films, and filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Shoojit Sircar, Kiran Rao, among others.

The line-up also includes celebrated actors Neena Gupta, Pratik Gandhi, Huma Qureshi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Divya Dutta, and Rajpal Yadav, who will participate in fireside chats and thought sessions.

This year, Russia will participate as a key partner, with a delegation led by Moskino and the Moscow Export Centre, strengthening India–Russia collaboration in co-productions, content exchange, distribution, and cultural initiatives.

Additionally, state governments, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Jharkhand, will engage through policy sessions, industry showcases, and roundtables focused on regional M&E growth.