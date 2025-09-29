Rajesh Rallapalli joins Rachana Television as Business Head - South

New Delhi: Rajesh Rallapalli has been appointed Business Head - South for Rachana Television Pvt. Ltd. (RTPL), the network operating NTV, Bhakthi, and Vanitha channels.

Rallapalli confirmed his new role, noting the change comes after a nearly decade-long tenure at his previous organization, ABP.

He also made the announcement on LinkedIn. Sharing the news, he wrote, “My work address has changed after almost a decade. I’m excited to begin a new journey with Rachana Television Pvt. Ltd. (NTV, Bhakthi & Vanitha) as Business Head South.”

His responsibilities will cover the business operations for RTPL's three distinct channels: addressing the Telugu news market (NTV), the devotional segment (Bhakthi), and the female audience (Vanitha). The move is effective immediately.

Rallapalli’s extensive experience in the Southern media landscape is expected to guide RTPL’s commercial strategy across sales and advertising for its regional broadcast properties.

Before his current role, Rallapalli was associated with the ABP group as the South Head for almost a decade. Prior to this, he worked as Assistant Regional Manager for The Hindu.

Rallapalli is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management (Bangalore and Lucknow), and holds a master’s degree from Acharya Nagarjuna University.