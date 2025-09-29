Tata Motors demerger: Girish Wagh, Shailesh Chandra appointed CEOs of CV and PV businesses

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Friday said Girish Wagh and Shailesh Chandra will lead commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle entities as part of the demerger process.

The Mumbai-based auto major's commercial vehicles business and its related investments would be housed in one entity, while the passenger vehicles business, including PV (Passenger Vehicle), EV (Electric Vehicle), JLR ( Jaguar Land Rover), and its related investments, will be part of the other firm.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its board has approved the appointment of Girish Wagh to the board of TML Commercial Vehicles, the proposed listed entity in which the commercial vehicles business of the automaker would be demerged, as an Additional Director, Managing Director and CEO effective October 1, 2025.

The automaker also appointed Shailesh Chandra as an Additional Director, Managing Director and CEO of the passenger vehicle entity company, effective October 1, 2025, for a period of three years till September 30, 2028.

Chandra will continue to serve as the Managing Director of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, the electric vehicle entity and wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, the filing said.

The company also appointed PB Balaji, who is set to join JLR as its global CEO, as a director on the boards of both PV and CV entities.

Besides, the company has appointed Sudha Krishnan as an Additional, Non-Executive Independent Director of the company, for a tenure of five years commencing from October 1, 2025.

Tata Motors said Hanne Sorensen will continue to be a director on the Board of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc. UK, Kosaraju Veerayya Chowdary and Guenter Karl Butschek will join the Board of TML Commercial Vehicles