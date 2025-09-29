Delhi HC cancels ‘Croose’ trademark for deceptive similarity with Crocs

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the cancellation of the 'Croose' trademark, ruling it deceptively similar to the globally recognised 'Crocs' brand.

The order, issued by Justice Tejas Karia on September 26, 2025, mandates the Registrar of Trademarks to remove the impugned mark from the official register within four weeks.

The case stemmed from a petition filed by Crocs Inc., the American multinational known for its lightweight, foam-clog footwear.

Founded in 2002, Crocs holds multiple trademark registrations in India under various classes, including Class 25 for footwear, and operates through its subsidiary, Crocs India Pvt. Ltd.

Crocs sought the cancellation of the 'Croose' mark, registered under No. 3409214 in Class 25, under Sections 47 and 57 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999, arguing it was adopted in bad faith to capitalise on Crocs' established goodwill.

The respondent, the unnamed owner of 'Croose', failed to file a defence despite multiple opportunities, leading the court to close their right to reply on April 23, 2025.

In his judgment, Justice Karia highlighted the visual and phonetic similarities between 'Crocs' and 'Croose', noting that both marks are used for identical goods. "Therefore, this Court is of the view that the Impugned Mark ‘Croose’ is deceptively similar to the Petitioner’s Mark ‘CROCS’ and is likely to confuse consumers and the members of the trade," the court stated.

The court further ordered the Trade Marks Registry to rectify its records and update its website accordingly, with a copy of the order sent to the relevant authorities for compliance. "Considering the above discussion and the settled law, to maintain the purity of the Register of Trade Marks, the Impugned Mark ‘Croose’ deserves to be cancelled/removed from the Register of Trade Marks," Justice Karia added.