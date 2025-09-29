Birlasoft reappoints Angan Guha as CEO and Managing Director

New Delhi: Birlasoft has re-appointed Angan Guha as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) for an additional two-year term, effective December 1, 2025.

The decision, approved by the company's Board of Directors on September 27, 2025, follows the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and is subject to necessary statutory approvals.

Guha's current term is set to expire on November 30, 2025. In his role, he has been credited with providing strategic leadership, driving scale, and spearheading transformation initiatives at Birlasoft.

Prior to joining Birlasoft, Guha served as CEO of the Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit at Wipro, where he was also a member of the Executive Board and Group Executive Council.

His experience spans overseeing operations in key sectors such as financial services, manufacturing, energy and utilities, hi-tech, and Canada. Guha holds a degree in Electronics Engineering from the University of Pune and has completed an executive management program at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. He is based in New York.