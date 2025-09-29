Canva expands AI design platform to Hindi and 15 other languages, covering 31 locales

New Delhi: Canva has expanded its AI-powered conversational design platform to include Hindi and 15 other languages.

Canva AI is the conversational creative partner launched in April 2025, which now supports design generation in 17 languages.

Canva AI is now available in Arabic, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese, in addition to English.

Beyond translation, the platform has been localised for 31 new locales, ensuring outputs respect regional conventions and leverage Canva’s extensive library of globally adaptable design assets.

Users can simply tell Canva AI what they want to create, via text or voice, and the system instantly generates designs.

From brainstorming campaign ideas to designing marketing materials or classroom visuals, Canva AI consolidates Canva’s generative tools in one intuitive interface, directly connected with its Visual Suite and editor.

Cameron Adams, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Canva, said, “The majority of our 240 million users work in a language other than English. A huge part of what makes Canva so loved around the world is the attention we put into making it a truly local product. Generative AI is now a foundational part of making design accessible, so making sure it is also culturally relevant is a huge part of ensuring our technology can benefit everyone and help them achieve their goals in ways that weren’t possible before.”

As part of its localisation push, Canva has integrated its content library into AI outputs, strengthening the platform’s ability to generate designs that are both functional and culturally relevant.

Advanced features include AI-powered policy simulations, GIS and spatial analytics, and real-time dashboards, which give users the tools to move from ideation to publication seamlessly.

Since its debut in April 2025, Canva AI has been used more than 20 billion times, quickly becoming one of Canva’s fastest-growing products.

Canva itself has crossed 240 million global users and $3.3 billion in annualised revenue, underscoring the growing demand for accessible AI-driven design tools.