YouTube Premium Lite launches in India at Rs 89 per month

New Delhi: YouTube has rolled out its Premium Lite plan in India, offering viewers a more affordable way to watch most videos on the platform ad-free at Rs 89 per month.

The new tier, first piloted in select markets, is now being expanded as YouTube Music and Premium cross 125 million global subscribers, including trials.

Premium Lite provides ad-free viewing across phones, laptops, and TVs, though ads will continue to appear on Shorts, music content, and while browsing or searching.

Unlike the full YouTube Premium plan, Lite does not include offline downloads, background play, or ad-free access to YouTube Music. Google recommends the full Premium plan for users seeking a complete ad-free music and video experience.

YouTube said the introduction of Premium Lite in India reflects its strategy to offer flexible, user-centric subscription models.

The service also creates additional monetisation opportunities for creators and partners by expanding paid offerings in one of YouTube’s largest global markets.

The rollout has begun and is expected to be fully available nationwide in the coming weeks.