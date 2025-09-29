Tata Play unveils brand mascot ‘Coco’

New Delhi: Tata Play has introduced Coco, an AI-assisted puppy mascot that will represent the brand across television, digital platforms, its mobile app, and customer communication channels.

Developed in collaboration with Ogilvy and Aesthetic Intelligence Labs, Coco is one of the first mascots in the Indian entertainment industry created through a generative AI-led creative workflow.

The mascot has been designed to embody Tata Play’s brand attributes, charming, curious, and clever, while serving as a consistent and emotionally engaging identity across all consumer touchpoints.

While Coco’s character was originally crafted through traditional design techniques, his production was powered by a hybrid pipeline of over 15 AI tools.

These combined handcrafted animation with generative AI systems, motion models, and custom visual logic engines. To overcome challenges such as inconsistent textures and expressions, the team developed a dedicated visual dataset of more than 8,000 frames. This ensured Coco’s emotional and physical range could be replicated with precision and consistency.

Krishnendu Dasgupta, Head – Marketing Communications, Tata Play, said, “At Tata Play, innovation is always guided by one principle—to make the customer experience simpler, more intuitive and impactful. Our use of generative AI at this scale underscores our commitment to leveraging technology in ways that are not just efficient, but also creatively distinct. Coco is designed to make Tata Play more relatable, memorable, and seamlessly present across every touchpoint.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, added, “The idea was to create an identity for Tata Play that is universally loved and instantly relatable. Coco embodies the brand’s essence of being reliable, friendly, and always there when you need it. Through 20-second stories, we have created moments of joy that showcase Tata Play’s features in a natural and engaging manner.”

Carol Goyal, Executive Director, Aesthetic Intelligence Lab, noted, “By leveraging generative AI and a custom-trained visual dataset, we were able to push the boundaries of design fidelity and emotional resonance. Coco not only captivates but also connects with audiences at a deeper level, demonstrating how technology and traditional artistry can fuse to create authentic, scalable narratives.”