Kantar launches Public & Developmental Sector Practice

New Delhi: Kantar has announced the launch of its Public & Developmental Sector Practice in India, aiming to support governments and institutions in designing inclusive, evidence-led policies that can accelerate the country’s growth trajectory.

With a footprint spanning 17+ research offices, coverage across 600 towns and 2,000 villages, and a network of 3,500 trained interviewers conducting 5.6 million interviews annually, Kantar brings both scale and depth to its new initiative.

The practice is designed to capture voices from metros to last-mile communities, ensuring that policymaking reflects India’s diverse realities.

The new division will deliver insights across key sectors such as agriculture and rural livelihoods, financial inclusion, health, education, governance and public services, gender and inclusion, poverty reduction, environment and sustainability, as well as innovation ecosystems.

To achieve this, Kantar will leverage research tools including AI-powered policy simulations, GIS and spatial analytics, and real-time dashboards, enabling policymakers to navigate complexity with greater clarity and translate evidence into actionable strategies.

Deepender Rana, Executive Managing Director – South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said, “Kantar India is a market leader in helping brands win with data and deep insights on consumers. Public and government institutions also need high-quality data to deliver evidence-based policies and programmes that improve lives. Kantar's Public and Developmental Sector Practice will do that by capitalising on Kantar’s extensive data collection resources across the breadth and depth of India, combined with advanced analytics.”

Puneet Avasthi, Director – Specialist Businesses, Insights Division, Kantar, added, “India’s development story is diverse and complex, and each sector brings its own unique challenges. With our expertise across agriculture, health, education, financial inclusion, governance, gender and sustainability, we are uniquely positioned to support programmes that drive inclusive growth. Our goal is to ensure that evidence and insights become the backbone of policy interventions across these critical areas.”