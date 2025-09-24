Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 24, 2025

- Sep 24, 2025 11:33 IST
IAMAI names AWS’s Saurabh Singh as Chair of Public Policy Committee
Rapido’s Manasvi Mann and Truecaller’s Seema Jindal appointed as Co-Chairs to steer the industry body’s engagement with government on digital-economy regulation. Read more...
- Sep 24, 2025 11:26 IST
NDTV forays into live entertainment with ‘NDTV Good Times’
The venture will feature performances by AR Rahman in Varanasi, Sonu Nigam in Srinagar, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Jubin Nautiyal, Neha Kakkar, and more across India. Read more...
- Sep 24, 2025 11:22 IST
VIP Industries names Atul Jain as MD; Neetu Kashiramka exits
Dilip Piramal, the Chairman and Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, has been appointed Chairman Emeritus on an honorary lifetime basis, effective September 23. Read more...
- Sep 24, 2025 11:19 IST
WhatsApp introduces in-app message translation to bridge language barriers
New feature allows WhatsApp users to translate messages in chats, groups, and Channels, with Android and iPhone rollouts covering multiple languages. Read more...
- Sep 24, 2025 10:26 IST
Exclusive: Cross-media focus, diversified funding at heart of IRS 2.0, says Vikram Sakhuja
After a six-year gap, MRUCI chairman Vikram Sakhuja pushes IRS revival as India’s baseline for cross-media truth, backed by a wider pool of industry patrons. Read more...
- Sep 24, 2025 09:58 IST
X ad revenue slips 2.2% in Q2 2025 to $707 million
X faces declining daily users, rising competition from Threads, and brand safety concerns, as forecasts highlight instability in its advertising recovery. Read more...
- Sep 24, 2025 09:54 IST
Tax cuts ignite festive sales, ad surge in auto, FMCG, appliances
GST cuts drive auto, FMCG, and appliance brands to boost advertising budgets across TV, digital, and retail media, with strong growth expected beyond the festive season. Read more...
