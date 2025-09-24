HindustanTimes.com partners with Jiraaf to make bonds a mainstream investment conversation

New Delhi: Equity markets may dominate the headlines, but Indian investors are increasingly seeking stability amid volatility. From global geopolitical risks to rising interest rate pressures, the search for safer, more predictable returns has never been sharper. Bonds, long overlooked and often confined to institutions and high-net-worth investors, are now stepping into the spotlight as an essential part of well-diversified portfolios.

Responding to this shift, hindustantimes.com has partnered with Jiraaf, a SEBI-registered online bond platform, to launch a dedicated Bonds section under its Smart Money vertical. This editorially driven property will decode the fixed-income category for readers across India, equipping them with clear insights, tools, and resources to better understand and act on bond opportunities.

“At HT Digital, our constant endeavour is to deliver business and financial news that is not just timely but also practical and relevant to our readers’ everyday decisions. In recent years, we’ve witnessed a growing shift in investor interest towards bonds, as people look for safer and more predictable ways to build wealth amid market volatility. Our partnership with Jiraaf enables us to bring high-quality insights, explainers, and tools on fixed income directly to our audience. This collaboration reflects our belief that true financial empowerment comes from access to credible, actionable information. We are excited to contribute to making bonds a mainstream part of investment conversations in India,” said Puneet Jain, CEO, HT Digital.

The partnership brings together hindustantimes.com’s editorial credibility, nationwide reach, and deep financial expertise with Jiraaf’s specialised knowledge of fixed-income investing. By combining hindustantimes.com’s strength in producing high-quality financial journalism with Jiraaf’s domain depth and curated opportunities, the initiative aims to ensure investors are not only informed about bonds but also empowered to integrate them confidently into their portfolios.

“At Jiraaf, we have always believed that bonds are the missing asset class in Indian portfolios, limiting true wealth creation for the masses. Hindustan Times, a name synonymous with trust and news for the common man, gives us the perfect platform to change a long-standing narrative where bonds were largely confined to institutional investors and HNIs. Through this partnership, we aim to democratise wealth by decoding bond investments for all Indians. This partnership will help us leverage HT’s vast reach to create and disseminate educational content on how fixed-income products such as bonds work and how investors can use Jiraaf, a SEBI-registered online bond platform provider, to access curated bond opportunities yielding 8–15% returns,” said Saurav Ghosh and Vineet Agarwal, Co-founders, Jiraaf.

The Bonds section on hindustantimes.com will serve as a one-stop destination for:

Market News & Analysis – Timely updates on issuances, policy changes, and expert views.





Explainers & Guides – Accessible content breaking down bond fundamentals and strategies.





Videos & Insights – Visual explainers on categories, yields, and fixed-income trends.





Investor FAQs & Tools – Practical resources to simplify decision-making for new and experienced investors alike.

India’s bond market is at a turning point. According to the Reserve Bank of India, corporate bond issuances touched a record ₹9.9 lakh crore in FY25, up 28% from the previous year. As the market deepens, the hindustantimes.com–Jiraaf collaboration arrives at the right moment to help investors tap into this growing opportunity with clarity and confidence.

Smart Money goes beyond headlines to explain what bonds are, why they matter, and how investors can access them. Start exploring the new section on hindustantimes.com and discover a clearer path to fixed-income investing.







