India’s digital ad doubles in H1 2025, with Instagram holding 63% share: TAM AdEx

New Delhi: Digital advertising in India recorded a sharp surge in the first half of 2025, with ad impressions doubling compared to the same period in 2024, according to TAM AdEx’s half-yearly report.

The services sector continued to dominate, accounting for 45% of digital ad impressions between January and June 2025. Education and personal accessories followed with a 7% share each, while retail and computers stood at 6% each.

Banking, finance and investment contributed 5%, and auto 4%. Three sectors, personal care/personal hygiene, durables, and food & beverages, entered the top 10 list for the first time.

Among categories, e-commerce online shopping led with a 12% share of impressions, overtaking other segments. Retail outlets covering clothing, textiles and fashion, as well as readymade garments, were new entrants to the top 10 list. Together, the top 10 categories accounted for 41% of overall digital impressions.

E-commerce categories also led growth, with online shopping impressions increasing 2.5 times compared to the previous year. E-commerce clothing, textiles and fashion rose sixfold, while e-commerce education grew 3.6 times.

Retail outlets in clothing, textiles and fashion recorded a tenfold rise, while the AV auxiliaries category saw the steepest increase at 13 times.

In terms of advertisers, Adobe Software India emerged as the leading exclusive advertiser on digital and television, followed by Blink Commerce and Grammarly Inc. Over 1.1 lakh exclusive advertisers were active on digital platforms in the first half of the year.

Instagram remained the top web publisher with 63% of ad impressions, ahead of Facebook (14%), YouTube (9%) and X (5%). The top five publishers together commanded 92% of impressions during the period.

Display advertising remained the dominant format, accounting for 90% of impressions, while video contributed 10%. Programmatic transactions were the most widely used method for ad placements, making up 95% of impressions.