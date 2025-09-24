Jimmy Kimmel returns to air with emotional monologue on Trump and Charlie Kirk shooting

New Delhi: Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returned to television following a week-long suspension, delivering a 20-minute monologue that addressed the shooting of Trump aide Charlie Kirk and former President Donald Trump, according to news reports.

Kimmel opened the show to prolonged applause, describing the reception as “ear damaging to be honest,” according to an attendee, Kevin Winhard.

He used the monologue to clarify his earlier remarks on the shooting, stating, “I have no illusions about changing anyone's mind, but I do want to make something clear, because it's important to me as a human and that is, you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man.”

He added: “Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what... was obviously a deeply disturbed individual,” his voice breaking at times.

Kimmel also praised Kirk’s wife, Erica, for publicly forgiving her husband’s killer, saying, “I hope it can be that.”

Kirk, who assisted Trump in garnering support among young voters, was shot while addressing an event at Utah Valley University. Kimmel had previously sparked controversy by suggesting that Trump loyalists were exploiting the tragedy politically and that Kirk’s killer might have been a MAGA Republican.

ABC suspended 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' indefinitely following the remarks, but the network resumed production after backlash from Hollywood figures, media hosts, and politicians including Ted Cruz. Kimmel criticised ABC affiliates for pulling the show, stating, “That's not legal. That's not American. It's un-American.”

A significant portion of his monologue also targeted Trump. Kimmel said, “He tried his best to cancel me, and instead he forced millions of people to watch this show,”

and added, “The President of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs... A government threat to silence a comedian the President doesn't like is anti-American.”