WhatsApp introduces in-app message translation to bridge language barriers

New Delhi: WhatsApp has launched a new message translation feature, allowing users to convert messages into different languages directly within the app. The update is designed to make communication more accessible for the platform’s more than three billion users across 180 countries.

The feature enables users to long-press a message and select ‘Translate’, choosing the language to translate from or to. Translations can be saved for future use and are available in one-on-one chats, group conversations, and Channel updates.

Android users also have the option to enable automatic translation for an entire chat thread, so all incoming messages in that conversation are converted automatically.

WhatsApp emphasised that the translations are processed on the user’s device to ensure privacy, with the company unable to view the content.

The rollout is gradual and varies by platform. Android users can access message translations in six languages: English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic, while iPhone users will have the feature in over 19 languages at launch.

The company stated that it hopes the feature will help users “break down language barriers and connect more deeply with loved ones and communities around the globe.”