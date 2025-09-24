Delhi HC directs mediation in trademark dispute between Ambuja and JSW Cement

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed that the trademark dispute between Ambuja Cements Limited and JSW Cement Limited be referred to the Delhi High Court Mediation and Conciliation Centre, while instructing both parties to complete their pleadings within a specified timeframe, according to Bar and Bench.

The matter concerns Ambuja’s claim that JSW’s newly launched “Jal Kavach” cement range, introduced in July 2025, infringes on its trademark rights for “Ambuja Kawach”, a water-repellent cement brand launched in 2020.

Ambuja, now part of the Adani Group, contended that its product has significant market goodwill and is protected by trademark registrations dating back to 2019. It is also listed in sustainability catalogues such as GRIHA and endorsed by the Solar Impulse Foundation.

Ambuja alleged that JSW Cement’s launch of “Jal Kavach” and its associated logo are phonetically, visually, and conceptually similar to Ambuja Kawach, creating a likelihood of confusion among consumers.

The company also highlighted that JSW IP Holdings filed a trademark application for the product under Class 19, covering cement products, on a “proposed to be used” basis. Ambuja argued that this indicated an intent to encroach upon its established brand, and that the use of the mark could constitute infringement under the Trade Marks Act, 1999, as well as passing off, unfair competition, and dilution of its trademark rights.

On the first day of hearing, both parties expressed willingness to explore mediation. Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora passed the order on September 17, 2025, and the case has been scheduled for mediation on September 26, 2025. The matter will return before the Court on October 15, 2025 for further proceedings.