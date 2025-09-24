NDTV forays into live entertainment with ‘NDTV Good Times’

New Delhi: NDTV has announced the launch of NDTV Good Times, marking its entry into the live entertainment and cultural experiences space.

The new venture will bring celebrated artistes to audiences across India, with performances by AR Rahman at the ghats of Varanasi, Sonu Nigam’s tribute to Mohammed Rafi at Srinagar’s Dal Lake, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Jubin Nautiyal, and Neha Kakkar, among others.

Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said, “NDTV has always stood at the intersection of storytelling and society. With NDTV Good Times, we take that commitment into the realm of live culture and experiences – curating iconic performances that will not just entertain but also inspire, connect, and create lasting memories for audiences across India.”

Rahul Shaw, Chief Experiences Officer, NDTV, added, “Live experiences are the new heartbeat of culture globally – and create deeply personal experiences. NDTV Good Times is about reimagining that heartbeat for India, bringing together the nation’s finest artistes in extraordinary settings, and ensuring that every performance becomes an occasion to remember.”

With District as its ticketing partner, NDTV said the initiative will leverage its broadcast, digital, and social platforms to amplify the experiences, creating large-scale cultural events that blend entertainment with collective celebration.