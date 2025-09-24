IAMAI names AWS’s Saurabh Singh as Chair of Public Policy Committee

New Delhi: The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has elected Saurabh Singh, Head of Digital and AI Policy at AWS India & South Asia, as Chairperson of its Public Policy Committee. Manasvi Mann, General Counsel and Head of Corporate Affairs & Public Policy at Rapido, and Seema Jindal, Head of Public Affairs at Truecaller, have been chosen as Co-Chairs.

The new leaders take over from Vineeta Dixit (Spotify), who served as Chairperson, and Senthil Kumar (Ninjacart) and Richa Mukherjee (PayU), who served as Co-Chairs.

IAMAI’s Public Policy Committee steers the industry body’s engagement with government on digital-economy regulation, covering areas such as data governance, safe harbour, equitable access, online safety and consumer protection, and submits recommendations on issues affecting internet businesses and users.

Singh said he is “deeply honoured” by the mandate from IAMAI members and aims to strengthen dialogue with government on critical digital policy matters, with the broader goal of contributing to India’s $1-trillion digital economy vision.

New Co-Chair Mann said he looks forward to driving “meaningful dialogues” and policies that shape India’s digital future and benefit the wider ecosystem.

Co-Chair Jindal called the moment “vital” for collaboration between industry and government as the digital economy scales, adding that Truecaller remains committed to trust and safety in digital communications. She said she hopes the committee’s work will help strengthen user trust, foster innovation and support India’s ambitions as a global digital leader.