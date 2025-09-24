WPP Media appoints Vinish Mathews as Head of Team Fulcrum, South Asia

New Delhi: WPP Media has appointed Vinish Mathews as Head of Team Fulcrum for South Asia. The company announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post.

Mathews, who has over 22 years of leadership experience across India, China and Southeast Asia, has worked across sectors including FMCG, technology, fintech, e-commerce, consumer durables, automotive and tourism.

He is familiar with Fulcrum, having earlier handled strategic planning for Hindustan Unilever’s personal care portfolio. Prior to his new role, Mathews was Chief Strategy Officer at Mindshare India, where he worked on strategic solutions and innovation across its client portfolio.

He also led Google’s relationship at Media Futures Group across India and Southeast Asia, and earlier held a leadership position at Mindshare China.

Commenting on the appointment, WPP Media said, “We are excited to have Vinish lead Team Fulcrum South Asia, driving growth and transformation alongside our clients.”