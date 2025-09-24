History TV18 series ‘RoadTrippinWithRocky’ returns with season 14 to showcase Gujarat’s culture

New Delhi: History TV18’s travel-food series #RoadTrippinWithRocky returns with its 14th season, this time featuring the culinary and cultural landscapes of Gujarat.

The five-day journey runs from September 24 to 28, with episodes available on History TV18 as well as Rocky Singh’s social media platforms.

Season 14 follows Rocky Singh through Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Surat, offering viewers a glimpse into the state’s diverse vegetarian cuisine and farsan.

“From the soft tang of khaman-dhokla and crispy theplas to piping-hot sev usal and the delicate sweetness of Surati ghari, every city on this trip offers a new taste of the state’s legendary fare,” Rocky said.

He interacts with locals and shares stories behind the food, maintaining the spontaneous, unscripted style the series is known for.

Over its 13 previous seasons, #RoadTrippinWithRocky has explored regions including Tamil Nadu and Coorg, focusing not just on the food but also the people and culture behind it. Rocky commented on his interest in Gujarat’s culinary heritage, noting that he has “had an itch for Gujarat’s distinctive food culture for a while.”

The series has attracted significant viewership across India, generating over 2 billion impressions and nearly 540 million video views, demonstrating the show’s popularity and reach.

Episodes and behind-the-scenes content can be accessed on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, where viewers can follow Rocky’s interactions, quick meals, and local insights during the trip.