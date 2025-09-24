MakeMyTrip promotes Mohit Kabra to Group COO, brings in Dipak Bohra as Group CFO

New Delhi: MakeMyTrip has announced changes to its leadership team, elevating Mohit Kabra to Group Chief Operating Officer and appointing Dipak Bohra as Group Chief Financial Officer.

Commenting on the appointments, Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said, “Mohit’s deep understanding of our business combined with his proven track record makes him ideally suited to drive operational excellence across the organisation. Dipak’s extensive experience and financial acumen will be invaluable as we continue to both strengthen our market position and explore new growth avenues.”

Mohit Kabra, who has been with MakeMyTrip for over 14 years and recently joined the Board of Directors, will now oversee day-to-day operations across all business units, implement company-wide operational strategies, and ensure alignment across the organisation’s portfolio. He will continue to report to Rajesh Magow.

Dipak Bohra, who brings three decades of finance experience including a 23-year tenure at Wipro, will lead the company’s finance, legal, compliance, and investor relations functions in his new role as Group CFO. He will report to Mohit Kabra and is a qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.