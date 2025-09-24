Bajaj Electricals to acquire Morphy Richards brand rights in South Asia for Rs 146 crore

New Delhi: Bajaj Electricals has announced that it will acquire the intellectual property rights of Morphy Richards, including the brand rights for India and neighbouring South Asian markets, from Glen Electric, part of Ireland-based Glen Dimplex Group, for Rs 146 crore.

The company informed stock exchanges in a regulatory filing that its board had approved the deal on September 23. The agreement covers India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

“The Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held on September 23, 2025 has given its consent to a proposal for the acquisition of the ‘Morphy Richards’ brand and related intellectual property rights... from Glen Electric Limited (part of the Glen Dimplex Group, Ireland), the owner of the MR Brand/Business IP, for a consideration of Rs 146 crore,” Bajaj Electricals stated.

The company added that the transaction would be subject to negotiation, execution of definitive agreements between the parties, and receipt of necessary statutory and regulatory approvals.

Shares of Bajaj Electricals rose following the announcement, trading at Rs 609.80 on the BSE on Wednesday morning, up 5.69 per cent.

In March 2022, Bajaj Electricals extended its trademark agreement with Morphy Richards for a further 15 years starting July 2022.

Morphy Richards is part of Glen Dimplex, an international appliances group headquartered in Ireland.

Bajaj Electricals reported revenue of Rs 4,828.43 crore in the financial year 2024–25.