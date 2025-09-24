IIT Madras Global partners with Ideabaaz to support startups in Tier 2 and 3 cities

New Delhi: IIT Madras Global has joined hands with Ideabaaz, the country’s first media-integrated startup platform, to support the growth of India’s startup ecosystem in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The initiative seeks to bridge India’s urban–rural innovation divide by providing founders with access to funding, mentorship, investor matchmaking, business services, and global market exposure.

IIT Madras Global will act as the Knowledge and Research Partner, bringing deep-tech expertise and academic guidance to the platform. Thirteen faculty members from IIT Madras will serve as mentors and jury members, supporting entrepreneurs at various stages of their journey.

Highlighting the partnership, Thirumalai Madhavnarayan, CEO of IIT Madras Global, said, “IIT Madras Global, as the Knowledge Partner of IDEABAAZ, is powering a transformative platform designed to foster inclusive innovation and empower grassroots entrepreneurship, bridging local ingenuity with global opportunities that create lasting social and economic impact.”

Jeet Wagh, Founder and CEO of Ideabaaz, added, “With Ideabaaz, our purpose is to democratize entrepreneurship and show that innovation can come from anywhere, whether it’s a metro, a Tier 2 city, or the smallest town in India.

By telling these stories in every Indian language, we want to prove that dreams have no boundaries, and neither should opportunities. With IIT Madras Global joining us, their trust and expertise lend immense credibility to this mission, giving entrepreneurs across Bharat access to cross-border visibility, cutting-edge innovation, world-class mentorship, and global capital.”

Mudit Kumar, Co-founder and COO of Ideabaaz, said, “Today, technology and innovation are ushering in a new era of inclusivity! And that's where our vision of inclusivity at Ideabaaz and the deeptech expertise of IIT Madras Global converge to create an impactful ecosystem to empower our startup community.

This partnership, which brings innovation and its high-impact applications rooted in our Bharat realities, has the potential to transform lives and create a huge societal impact.”

The collaboration will extend across multiple initiatives, including a TV show and a grassroots innovation fair. The Ideabaaz TV show’s first season features 26 episodes broadcast nationwide on Zee Network and leading OTT platforms, highlighting 78 startups and grassroots innovators to inspire entrepreneurship across India.

The Ideabaaz Expo and Dangal is a live Demo Day where rural entrepreneurs pitch ideas at village-level forums. The best innovations will be mentored, funded, and showcased nationally, with the Expo expected to connect 100 top startups with over 1,000 global investors.