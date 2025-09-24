Allen appoints Rakesh Ranjan as CEO of its digital arm, Allen Online

New Delhi: Allen Career Institute has appointed Rakesh Ranjan as Chief Executive Officer of Allen Online, the company’s digital arm.

Ranjan, formerly CEO of Zomato Food Delivery, will oversee the institute’s digital strategy and operations, with a focus on scaling technology-driven learning experiences across India.

Bringing over 18 years of experience in technology, consumer internet, and operational leadership, Ranjan previously led Zomato to profitability and market leadership. He also built Hyperpure, Zomato’s B2B supply chain business, into a substantial operation within 18 months, and has prior consulting experience with Boston Consulting Group, advising major Indian conglomerates on transformation initiatives.

Nitin Kukreja, CEO of Allen Career Institute, said, “India‘s massive education deficit can only be solved with the use of technology. We need to unlock every child’s potential by delivering quality learning outcomes at scale. Rakesh has repeatedly scaled new-age technology businesses and solved complex problems.

With him leading Allen Online, we will continue to be the gold standard for educational outcomes nationwide leveraging a 37-year old pedagogical excellence along with next-generation, AI powered technology.”

Rakesh Ranjan said, “Technology in education has meaning only when it transforms outcomes for students. At Allen, we are building on decades of proven pedagogy and success stories to bring personalized, reliable, and high-quality learning experiences to millions of learners. The goal is not just to widen access, but to ensure that every student, regardless of background or geography, has the opportunity to realize their potential.”