Rohitkumar Nair takes charge as SVP Marketing at MoEngage

New Delhi: MoEngage has appointed Rohitkumar Nair as Senior Vice President of Marketing.

Nair brings over 17 years of marketing and leadership experience across technology and SaaS companies. He was most recently Vice President of Demand Generation at Sprinklr, overseeing global ABM campaigns, digital marketing, and partner programs.

Prior to that, he held senior marketing roles at Freshworks, managing integrated campaigns and demand generation initiatives, and spent eight years at Zycus leading multi-channel marketing and market strategy.

He began his career at Accurex Biomedical as Assistant Product Manager, focusing on marketing promotions, consumer research, and sales training.