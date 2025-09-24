Home Credit India highlights family bonds and lifestyle upgrades with ‘UpgradeWaaliDiwali’

New Delhi: Home Credit India has launched its latest festive campaign, #UpgradeWaaliDiwali, an extension of its brand philosophy, #ZindagiHit!. The campaign, running across the company’s social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn, focuses on celebrating Diwali through lifestyle upgrades, family bonds, and shared responsibilities.

The video narrative centres on a joint family household spanning three generations. As preparations for Diwali unfold, the father struggles with his old phone while managing purchase decisions, prompting the son to step in with simple upgrade suggestions.

The following morning, the father discovers a new phone accompanied by a note from his son, acknowledging him as the head of the family while emphasising shared responsibilities. The film closes with a montage highlighting the father’s pride and joy, positioning Home Credit India as a facilitator for household financing needs such as consumer durables and mobile devices.

Ashish Tiwari, Chief Marketing Officer at Home Credit India, said, “Festivals in India are all about emotions, togetherness, and fulfilling dreams. With #UpgradeWaaliDiwali, we wanted to capture this spirit while showing how Home Credit India is enabling families to celebrate without compromise.

Our simple and customer-friendly financing options ensure that upgrading one’s lifestyle, be it appliances, gadgets, or home needs, becomes effortless. More than just financial support, it’s about creating happiness, pride, and confidence in every household we touch.”

