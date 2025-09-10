- Sep 10, 2025 10:11 IST
GCPL’s Harsh Deep Chhabra warns FMCG brands against blind bets on first-party data
He cautions that low-ticket FMCG categories cannot justify the cost of exclusive first-party data pools and stresses that marketers must stay grounded by spending real time with consumers. Read more...
- Sep 10, 2025 09:57 IST
If you just want to do creative, don’t start an agency: Aalap Desai on agency entrepreneurship
Desai emphasises that starting an agency is not just about doing “loads of great creative work” but about taking responsibility for every aspect of the business. Read more...
- Sep 10, 2025 09:26 IST
Real estate bets big on influencers as festive AdEx goes hyper-digital
Real estate marketers are shifting budgets decisively towards digital, with some allocating up to 80% for online campaigns. Influencer storytelling, data-driven strategies, and regional targeting now complement traditional media, marking a digitally charged festive season. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 10, 2025
