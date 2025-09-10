Minute Media acquires VideoVerse to enhance AI Sports video solutions

New Delhi: Minute Media, a global technology and sports content company, has acquired VideoVerse, the company behind Magnifi, an AI-driven SaaS technology platform. Magnifi allows content owners and rights holders to automatically detect key moments, create highlights in real time, and distribute short-form video content efficiently.

The acquisition follows a year of sports technology and content additions to Minute Media’s portfolio, enhancing its offerings for rights holders, leagues, teams, publishers, and marketers. With VideoVerse, Minute Media plans to provide a fully integrated creation, distribution, and monetization solution, extending its partnerships with top teams, leagues, and federations worldwide. Existing Magnifi clients will be able to leverage Minute Media’s distribution and monetization capabilities to enhance ROI for their video assets.

In the fast-paced sports arena, Magnifi enables partners to deliver highlights to fans across platforms quickly, using AI technologies such as computer vision, natural language processing, and machine learning to analyse visual and audio cues. The platform incorporates GenAI features, including multilingual subtitling, automatic thumbnail and metadata generation, and a dynamic rules-based engine to automate end-to-end video processing. It serves as a comprehensive editorial workspace for content teams.

“We are thrilled to bring the passionate teams and robust capabilities of VideoVerse into the Minute Media family to bring teams and leagues a full-stack solution from creation to distribution to monetization. In addition, with VideoVerse’s technologies, Minute Media’s owned & operated brands, partners, and clients will experience and have the very best in AI-powered creation,” said Asaf Peled, Founder and CEO of Minute Media.

Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, MD of 9Unicorns and one of the earliest investors, congratulated the VideoVerse team and Vinayak, calling it one of the biggest SaaS exits in India to date and among the top five global sports tech exits.

VideoVerse’s technology will enhance Minute Media’s ecosystem, strengthening the STN Video platform for leagues and publishing partners and driving innovative formats across owned brands such as Sports Illustrated and The Players’ Tribune.

The companies also plan to expand their AI presence in India, investing in next-generation AI video capabilities. Early investors in VideoVerse include A91 Partners, Baring Private Equity Partners, Venture East, Moneta Ventures, Alpha Wave Global, Bluestone Equity Partners, and Binny Bansal.