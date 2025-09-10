Prashant Awasthi joins Kisna by H.K. Jewels as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Kisna by H.K. Jewels has appointed Prashant Awasthi as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Awasthi brings over two decades of experience in marketing and brand management, having most recently served as A.V.P. and Marketing Head at Siyaram’s.

Prashant Awasthi has held significant positions at leading companies, including Reliance Retail and Trent Hypermarket, and is recognised for developing and executing brand strategies that engage diverse audiences. At Siyaram’s, he played a role in campaigns that helped connect the brand with younger consumers.

Kisna by H.K. Jewels has expanded rapidly across India and operates a network of over 3,000 outlets. The company has pursued a strategy focused on widespread availability of its diamond jewellery, under the vision of “Har Ghar Kisna” (Kisna in every home). Awasthi’s experience in market penetration and brand development is expected to support the brand’s continued growth across both physical and digital channels.

Speaking on his appointment, Prashant Awasthi said, “I am honoured to join Kisna, a brand that is democratizing access to high-quality diamond jewellery. I look forward to working with the team to enhance brand visibility, engage with our customers on a deeper level, and make Kisna a household name across the country.”

The appointment marks a key leadership change at Kisna as it continues to focus on growth and expansion within the Indian jewellery market.